Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'

Cardi B has refused to give up hope for a healthy and entertaining love life as she subtly addresses the buzz around her and Maduka Okoye’s growing closeness.
The Bodak Yellow singer – who has been in the limelight since rubbing shoulders with the Brazalian goalkeeper during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in France earlier this month.
A couple of days later, another video of the singer with Maduka went viral – in which they could be seen indulged in a conversation, sparking a widespread chatter on whether the duo is dating each other.
Days later, they once again fueled the dating speculation with yet another sighting in Venice as they grabbed dinner with a group of people.
Although, the WAP songstress did not directly spoke about his association with the football star, she hit back the advice of “staying single” from a fan, explaining that she also needs “entertainment”.
Taking to her X account just days after a video of her and Maduka from their Venice dinner was released by TMZ, Cardi B wrote, "I've been seeing some suggestions like, 'I want her to be single, I want her to focus on herself.' Bitch, I'm not going to be single for the rest of my life."
She further argued, "I've been single throughout my whole tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything."
The 33-year-old revealed that now she has been "going outside, chilling with friends, I've been vacationing, I've been drinking I've been having fun. I've been having a ball."
"But even me and my friends, even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment. Because at the end of the day baby, entertainment is needed,” she added.
The Hello crooner – who shares two kids with ex-husband, Offset and a son with her former boyfriend, Steffen Diggs admitted that she should be "a little bit more exclusive" about the kind of men she chooses to date.
"Could I pick better men? Probably. Maybe. So, whatever," she wrote.
"I know you guys expect me to be single — I'm not gonna be single forever. I need to be entertained. Life is cool. Life is everything. But it's just like, all right, the p**** needs love too," added the mother of three before concluding her rant.