A lot can define 2026 pop culture, from glamorous weddings to shocking breakups, but what the internet remembers at the end of the 12-month period are the scandals that made headlines throughout the year.
From Sydney Sweeney landing in trouble for her shocking NSFW ad to Ed Sheeran's career taking a massive hit for his public row with Macklemore, 2026 was not short of controversies.
Here's a look at major pop culture scandals that defined 2026.
Brooklyn bridge is down
The year started with Brooklyn Beckham confirming his long-speculated feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a bombshell statement.
In a bitter six-page Instagram statement, Brooklyn accused the high-profile couple of putting the family brand above their children, mistreating his wife, Nicola Peltz, and stated that he has no desire to reconcile.
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
One of the most disturbing incidents of the year is the disappearance of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, who was reportedly abducted from her Tucson home on February 1.
Nancy has not yet been found, and the investigation is still ongoing, with no suspect or person of interest named per the authorities.
BAFTA slur shocks the internet
During the 79th BAFTA Film Awards, guest John Davidson, an activist with Tourette's syndrome, involuntarily shouted the N-word slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.
After the incident made it to television, the BBC came under fire for not editing out the offensive tic and for placing Davidson near a microphone.
Britney Spears DUI arrest
The pop princess was arrested for "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" in early March after she was pulled over for erratic driving.
In May, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, avoiding a misdemeanour DUI trial.
She received 12 months of informal probation, mandatory weekly psychological sessions, and a 3-month alcohol education class.
After the arrest, where she spent a day in jail, the singer voluntarily admitted herself to a rehab facility.
Chappell Roan and Jude law's daughter interaction
In March, Chappell Roan was accused of sending a security guard after Ada Law, the 11-year-old stepdaughter of football star Jorginho, at a hotel breakfast in São Paulo, Brazil.
It was reported that Ada Law, the daughter of the footballer's wife, Catherine Harding and Jude Law, walked past the Subway hitmaker's breakfast table at the hotel, looked at the her and smiled before returning to her mother.
Following which, a security guard allegedly berated the preteen for harassing the singer, bringing her to tears.
Reacting to the shocking claims, Roan said she does "not hate children", highlighting that she was not aware of the incident.
In an Instagram Story, the singer said, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me — they weren't doing anything!"
Sydney Sweeney's hypersexual ad
Sydney Sweeney once again found herself in the middle of scrutiny over a shocking ad.
After her American Eagle controversy last year, the Euphoria star teamed up with sports trading app Novig.
For their campaign, Sweeney was seen in nothing but sports equipment covering her body, sparking backlash from female athletes, who accused the actress of ruining the female sport.
Macklemore and Ed Sheeran's row
Ed Sheeran was at the receiving end of intense backlash after Macklemore was dropped from his US tour after the rapper showed his public support for Palestine during the New Jersey show.
Following his removal, several other supporting acts also exited the tour in solidarity.
Sheeran later clarified that the decision to remove the rapper was of the promoter Robert Kraft, who threatened to bar the Shape of You from performing at his venues.
Macklemore donated $1 million of his tour earnings to Palestinian relief organisations and launched a sold-out solo "Free Palestine" tour across Europe and the UK.
Martha Stewart's Halloween
Halloween is a risky affair for celebrities, including th 85-year-old businesswoman and television personality.
Martha Stewart ignited fury over her "Halloween costume" in the now-deleted Instagram post where she was dressed up as a "hungry poor person" with torn clothes, dirt on her face, and a clipboard reading, "I AM HUNGRY; HELP ME!" as a promotional stunt for her QVC candle line.