Demi Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, has broken her silence after Bruce Willis sparked buzz over his health update.
On Sunday, November 22nd, the actress deleted a photo of her dad after the new snap went viral on social media, with several fans asking about the legendary actor’s battle with dementia.
The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and artist apologised on Instagram for uploading the father-daughter photo the previous day.
She also reflected on her decision to delete it from social media amid Bruce's ongoing struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
The 32-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to her Instagram account to share the update, "Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit."
"I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing. I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn’t think far ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show," she added.
In her emotional statement, she also explained, "I can acknowledge that and vow to do better. I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be."
Tallulah Willis's snap
This update came after she shared the snap of her and her father holding hands on an outdoor porch swing, on Instagram on Saturday, November 21st, 2026.
In the since-deleted photograph, Tallulah is seen wearing a red sweater and sunglasses, with her arm wrapped around Bruce, who was dressed in a grey cardigan.
She kept the caption simple, sharing just two emojis.
The photo gave a glimpse into the family life of Bruce as he continues to live with FTD, a progressive neurological disease that can affect language, behaviour and movement.