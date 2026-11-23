Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have officially tied the knot after years of dating.
On Sunday, November 22nd, the Flowers crooner took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from her intimate affair in California.
"M + M 11.21.26. Photography by Jose Villa," captioned her post.
Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus's first photos of her wedding with Maxx Morando
As she first revealed, the singer's close family and friends flocked the comments sections with their heartiest wishes and messages.
Renowned supermodel Naomi Watts said, "Congratulations @miley, blessings on your divine union and journey together."
"Mandy girl," Brandi Cyrus added.
A third noted, "Congratulations to you both!"
Miley and Maxx began their happily ever after on Saturday, November 21st, in Palm Springs, California.
For her big day, the Grammy-winning musician opted for a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent dress as she said, “I do” in front of her close friends and family.
Maxx wore attire from the French luxury fashion house, including a single-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants.
Miley's estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus, also made a surprise appearance at her wedding alongside his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, whom he has been dating since last year.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando relationship timeline
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando first romantically linked in December 2021.
Rumours sparked when the pair held hands and danced together backstage during Miley Cyrus' NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, one month after they attended a Gucci fashion show.