Don Toliver’s concert plunged into absolute chaos after a major incident sparked mass evacuation.
As reported by various outlets, Toliver’s Sunday night concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was disrupted after an “unknown substance” was released in air, leaving thousands of fans coughing uncontrollably.
The unexpected mishap left at least 50 attendees needing immediate treatement while thousands of others were told to evacuate as they were seen leaving the venue coughing with their mouths covered.
As per the North West Ambulance Service, more than 50 concert-goers with eye and respiratory symptoms, were treated on site.
"Anyone at tonight's event who has since noticed side-effects or become ill should seek medical advice," confirmed the service in their official statement obtained by Sky News.
While Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker confirmed safe and timely evacuation of more than 12,000 fans from country's biggest arena.
"Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response," said Parker.
"We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about" he added.
Co-op Live breaks silence on the incident
On their official X account, Co-op Live said "Following an incident in the crowd at last night's show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately."
"Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP" they added.
The shocking incident occured just days before the venue is scheduled to host US singer Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday.