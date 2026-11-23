Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are going to be mom and dad months after their marriage.
The 1975 frontman and the 29-year-old model revealed their first pregnancy during their latest public outing on Sunday, November 22nd, 2026.
In the now viral images, obtained by People, the couple is seen strolling the streets at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood.
Matty can be pictured holding the shopping bags in both hands while Gabbriette is holding her visible baby bump.
This pregnancy marked their first since their high-profile wedding at Castillo del Lago, Madonna's former estate in Los Angeles, in July of this year.
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel marriage
The couple's star-studded marriage ceremony was attended by several Hollywood stars, including Charli XCX and her husband, The 1975's George Daniel, and bandmates Adam Hann and his wife, Carly, Ross MacDonald, and others.
His wedding sparked intense backlash on the internet, as Swifties believed he tied the knot in the same month as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage.
Several netizens accused him of stealing attention with his surprise marriage to Gabbriette, which Matty has never paid much attention to.
Matty and Gabbriette's relationship timeline
Matty and Gabbriette first sparked romance rumours in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.
Less than a year later, the two confirmed they were engaged after attending mutual friend Charli xcx's Brat concert in Brooklyn.
Before she began dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was in a romantic relationship with Matty, as their romance lasted only a couple of months in spring 2023.