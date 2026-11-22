Nick Cannon has revealed an update on his emotional health after being rushed to the hospital.
The television personality was hospitalized on Friday, November 20th, amid his long-running battle with Lupus.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Masked singer host appeared in a medical bed wearing a face mask and asked his followers for prayers as he dealt with another health challenge.
Cannon directly addressed his followers and included a hashtag referencing his long-running battle with the autoimmune disease.
"This world can definitely take a lot out of you! Pray for me y’all," the Wild n' Out star captioned his post.
The hospitalization comes years after Cannon was diagnosed with lupus in 2012.
Nick Cannon's long running Lupus battle
According to E!, he also shared photographs and video footage of a CT scanner through his Instagram Story, suggesting that he was undergoing medical examinations during his hospital stay.
In the footage, a voice in the background asked Cannon about his experience with the imaging procedure.
"Have you had a CT before?" a voice in the background asked.
He has also explained that maintaining his physical health is essential to living with the disease.
"To stay alive," Cannon said when describing his motivation for exercising.