Love was not always in the air for celebrity couples in 2026, as several famous marriages reached their breaking point.
This year, a number of famous celebrity couples decided to go their separate ways, bringing their marriages to an end after months or even years together.
While some shared the news themselves, others made headlines after divorce filings and legal developments came to light.
From Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO to Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, here’s a look at the celebrity couples who called it quits on their marriages in 2026.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba officially finalized their divorce in early 2026, ending their 16-year marriage. The couple separated in late 2024.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
In July 2026, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO permanently separated ways by finalizing their divorce. Citing irreconcilable differences, the former flames ended their marriage after nearly a decade together.
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
Actress and singer Kandi Burruss finalized her divorce from Todd Tucker in March 2026, concluding their 11-year marriage. They initially filed the paperwork in November 2025, after privately separating earlier that summer.
Kimora Lee Simmons and Tim Leissner
Tim Leissner and Kimora Lee Simmons finally brought their 12-year marriage to an end in April 2026, after years of estrangement.
Jack White and Olivia Jean
Singer and musician Olivia Jean filed for divorce from Jack White on June 3, 2026, calling it quits after roughly four years together.
Jaime King and Austin Sosa
On October 2, 2026, Jaime King and Austin Sosa officially finalized their divorce after just nine months of their secret marriage.
Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck
Seven years after tying the knot, Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck ended their marriage by filing for divorce on November 3, 2026. The reality TV star is currently pregnant with their fourth baby.
Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert
Simon Borchert and Shannon Elizabeth quietly went their separate paths in April 2026 after roughly five years together.
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda
The 90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo finalized their divorce in late June 2026, ending their tumultuous three-year marriage.
Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford
Reality TV star Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford filed for divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford on November 10, 2026, after being married for over three years.
Abby Elliott and Bill Kennedy
Bill Kennedy and Abby Elliott ended their marriage after nearly a decade on July 17, 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.
Janel Parrish and Chris Long
Chris Long and Janel Parrish reached a divorce settlement in May 2026, ending their marriage after more than seven years.
RaeLynn and Josh Davis
Country singer RaeLynn reached the court for divorce from her husband, Joshua Davis, on June 8, 2026, ending their marriage after more than a decade.
Whitney Rose and Justin Rose
On October 6, 2026, Whitney Rose filed for divorce from Justin Rose, moving to end their marriage, just weeks before their 17th wedding anniversary.
Stephanie Gosk and Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe and Stephanie Gosk ended their marriage after nearly 13 years together on January 28, 2026, by filing for divorce. The legal filing came more than four years after their separation in 2021.