The Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie have joined forces to make Hailey Bieber’s milestone 30th birthday a little special.
As the Rhode Beauty founder marked her special day on Sunday, November 22, her longtime besties, Kylie and Kendall turned to their respective Instagram accounts extend their heartfelt wishes to Hailey.
Taking to her IG stories, Kendall shared a nostalgic black-and-white photo of her with Justin Bieber’s wife, with the caption, “my sister is 30!”
The adorable photo saw the besties flashing a beaming smile to the camera as Hailey freely raised her arms up in the air.
Kylie, following sister Kendall’s lead, also turned to her Instagram account to post a sweet birthday tribute for Hailey with throwback photos.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder offered fans a peak into her years long bond with Hailey with an old photo accompanied by a caption that read, "so my day 1 turned 30 today!"
Next in line was another throwback photo of the stunning duo from their past, on which Kylie wrote, "love you foreeva"