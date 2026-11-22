Daniella Pick Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino are officially parents of three!
The couple are reportedly on over the moon after they welcomed their third child, a baby boy, nearly four years since they last conceived.
"Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy," Quentin and Daniella's representative announced on their behalf on Sunday, November 22nd.
Daniella Pick Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino pregnancy rumours
The two initially sparked the pregnancy rumours about their third child in February of this year, which they never addressed or confirmed.
Notably, the couple has kept most details about the pregnancy private until November 22nd, as they welcomed their third child.
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Tarantino family update
The third child of Quentin and Daniella now joined their two older children, including a son, Leo, and a daughter, Adriana.
They became parents for the first time in February 2020, when they welcomed their son Leo.
Later they expanded their family again through the birth of their only daughter Adriana, who born in July 2022.
Quentin and Daniella initially met when the critically acclaimed filmmaker was promoting one of his projects in Israel.
However, after their first meeting the pair fuelled dating rumours, and they got engaged during summer 2017 and got hitched in November of the same year.
Quentin Tarantino is famously known for his direction including The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol 2, and others.