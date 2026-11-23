Nobody knows it better than Taylor Swift when it comes to spreading joy
The 14-time Grammy winner appeared in high spirits as husband Travis Kelce’s biggest cheer leader during an exciting NFL game in Missouri.
On Sunday, November 22, Taylor celebrated Travis’s touchdowns during an exciting face off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals at the Arrowhead Stadium.
However, Tay Tay was not the only one cheering as she was seen enjoying the moment with Travis’s niece (Jason Kelce’s daughter) in a private suite.
Per the video shared on NFL’s official account – Taylor was seen affectionately hugging Wyatt, Jason’s 7-year-old daughter, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce.
Alongside Wyatt – Taylor and her parents Scott and Andrea were also joined by Jason, Kylie and their other three daughters Ellie, 5, Bennett 3, and Finnley for a smashing pre-Thanksgiving family treat.
The NFL game video was swamped with commentators gushing over Taylor’s sweet gesture for her brother-in-law’s daughter, Wyatt.
One user penned, “I love seeing her in her Auntie Era!!!! Those are some lucky gals!!”
Another wrote, “She’s a cool aunt”
“That’s really cute, her little happy face” added a third.
“Wow! Gotta admit, it’s pretty awesome to have T Swift as your auntie!” a fourth noted.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - who begun dating in July 2023, tied the knot in July this year in a dreamy ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden.