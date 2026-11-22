Tallulah Willis has sparked buzz after sharing a rare photograph of dad Bruce amid the actor's dementia diagnosis.
The Pulp Fiction actor's family announced his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in February 2023 shortly after Willis had retired from acting due to a brain disorder known as aphasia, a condition that affects speech and language abilities.
Amid his health scare, Willis has kept a low profile with the actor rarely seen in public.
On Saturday, November 21, his daughter Tallulah shared a new snap of herself and her dad holding hands on an outdoor porch swing on a sunny day, surrounded by lush greenery.
In the viral social media post, the 32-year-old had her arms wrapped around her father, who is wearing a grey cardigan over a salmon-coloured shirt.
She captioned the photo with two emojis, a smiley face wearing sunglasses, and the "COOL" image.
Tallulah is the youngest of the star's three daughters with his former wife Demi Moore. Her elder sisters are Rumer, 37, and Scout, 35.
The new photo comes months after Willis made a rare public appearance at Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acee.
The Armageddon actor was captured in a Vogue photo series, embracing his daughter while clasping hands with his new son-in-law.
Tallulah wrote in a caption, "A tender moment with my dad and Justin at the start of wedding weekend."
Notably, Willis moved out of their family home as his condition became progressively worse, his wife Emma Heming Willis revealed last year.