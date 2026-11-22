Elizbeth Hurley has joined Billy Ray Cyrus's family at Miley Cyrus’s wedding with Maxx Morando.
On Saturday, November 21st, the Flowers hitmaker walked down the aisle at an outdoor ceremony in Palm Springs, California.
Miley is seen wiping away tears as Maxx read the wedding vows in front of their close family and friends.
The Something Beautiful crooner's mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, attended her nuptials, according to insiders.
Elizabeth Hurley's bold appearance at Miley Cyrus's wedding
However, for her big day, Miley was also supported by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus and his rumoured fiancé, Elizabeth Hurley, alongside her son, Damian, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Steve Bing.
The Gossip Girl alum stole the spotlight when she arrived in a bold dress she opted for at the singer's wedding.
Elizabeth, 61, wore a Gaurav Gupta gown, which she paired with a semi-sheer corset bodice, as she joined Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus for a family photograph.
Her son was also all black as he donned a pair of black leather pants as well as a black suit jacket with embroidered details.
Miley's sister Noah was also spotted taking part in the snap as they all stood in front of a plain backdrop.
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus's relationship timeline
For the unversed, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began dating in early 2025, around February to April and went public with their romance on Easter Sunday, April 20th.
The actress met with the Achy Breaky singer after his divorce with Tish Cyrus and his estranged relationship with his kids and former partner.
Billy Ray Cyrus's strained relationship with his family
Following his 2022 divorce from Tish, rifts formed among Billy Ray and several of his children, including Miley Cyrus.
Miley and Billy Ray later reconciled in May 2025.
The Grammy-winning musician tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony, which was held at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra.
After years of dating, the two hosted a rehearsal dinner with their loved ones, including Lily-Rose Purcell, Miley’s stepsister, who shared photos of the dinner on her Instagram Stories.