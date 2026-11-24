The universe refused to play by the rules in 2026. Armed with sharper telescopes and fresh ways of analyzing deep-space data, scientists uncovered cosmic oddities that challenge decades-old theories about how planets, stars, and galaxies form.
Here are six of the biggest space discoveries that left astronomers stunned this year:
1. A hidden icy giant beyond Pluto
For years, a massive world remained hidden beyond the orbit of Neptune, camouflaged against the dense, star-packed backdrop of the Milky Way. In October 2026, researchers announced the discovery of 2026 ED138, a large icy object orbiting roughly 46 times farther from the Sun than Earth.
Its estimated diameter ranges between approximately 612 and 1,530 kilometers. Because of its considerable size and distant orbit, scientists believe it could eventually qualify as the solar system’s sixth officially recognized dwarf planet, proving that big worlds are still hiding in our own cosmic backyard.
2. The mystery of the disappearing exoplanet
Astronomers love predictable planets which is why TOI-2535 b caused such a stir. Using NASA’s TESS spacecraft, scientists monitored this scorching “hot Jupiter” as it passed in front of its star approximately every 8.25 days over several years.
However, its transits gradually became shorter and shallower before eventually disappearing from view in 2026.
Researchers believe an unseen neighboring planet in the same system used its gravitational pull to slowly tilt TOI-2535 b’s orbit, shifting it out of our line of sight. The planet itself did not disappear; it simply stopped passing in front of its star from Earth’s perspective.
3. Three monster black holes at the dawn of time
Looking deep into the early universe, astronomers spotted a remarkable system involving three supermassive black holes in a galaxy that existed approximately 1.2 billion years after the Big Bang.
Instead of finding one central black hole, researchers identified three actively feeding supermassive black holes within the same young galaxy. The largest weighs an astonishing 80 million times more than our Sun, while two of them sit just 620 light-years apart.
The third is located considerably farther away, approximately 5,500 light-years from the galaxy’s center. This discovery suggests that multiple supermassive balck holes could coexist in young galaxies much earlier in cosmic history than scientists previously understood.
4. A starless ‘ghost’ cloud made of dark matter
In January 2026, the Hubble Space Telescope examined an object called Cloud-9 and helped confirm it as the first known example of a remarkable new class of cosmic structures. Initially identified through radio observations, Cloud-9 is a starless gas-rich cloud held together by invisible dark matter.
Unlike normal galaxies filled with billions of shining stars, this mysterious object contains no detectable stars. Astronomers describe it as a cosmic “relic” – a failed galaxy left over from the earliest days of the universe that never managed to spark star birth.
5. Mysterious ‘hypersoft’ objects lurking in deep space
Sometimes major breakthroughs come from looking at odd data with fresh eyes. By sifting through archieves from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, scientists uncovered 84 bizarre objects across six nearby galaxies that emit unusually soft, low-energy X-rays alongside substantial ultraviolet radiation.
Dubbed “hypersoft X-ray sources,” these strange objects behave unlike anything previously catalogued and could help astronomers better understand unusual stellar processes, including how stars lose their outer material. Their discovery opens new questions about the mysterious activities taking place in nearby galaxies.
6. A giant 10-sided storm on Saturn
Saturn is famous for the six-sided hexagon storm swirling around its north pole, so astronomers were shocked when Hubble observations revealed a completely different geometric weather pattern at the planet’s south pole.
Announced in September 2026, images revealed a massive, evolving decagon – a 10-sided atmospheric wave – encircling Saturan’s south polar region.
The discovery emerged from observations spanning several years, including images dating back to 2023. The unusual structure is forcing planetary scientists to reconsider how atmospheric waves and powerful winds shape the weather systems of giant gas planets.