Is this real or AI? It is a question increasingly asked underneath social media videos, and often difficult to tell.
But there is a new trend when it comes to digital manipulation. Across social media, AI-generated characters are appearing in videos that look remarkably similar to those posted by real people.
From musicians to dancers and comedians, content creators are finding their performances cloned by these characters that are designed to look funny, realistic, or hypersexualised.
Experts call the practice "reskinning" and say it is made possible by cheap, easy-to-use AI tools. People can discover their work has been copied by seeing a video of a character making the same joke or doing the same dance, even with the same background. Sometimes the AI version has millions more views than the original.
Some of the accounts identified by BBC Verify appear to be using these AI-generated videos to get views and likes, and to eventually make money. Others appear to be experimenting with AI to make people laugh or simply for the attention that comes with going viral. But the practice has angered content creators who say their original work is being stolen.
"A lot [of these accounts] are getting thousands of views, thousands of followers, just for literally doing nothing and stealing the stuff that we've created," says Sophie Lloyd, a UK-based guitarist who tours with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has spent years building a successful online presence.
Lloyd says videos of her performances have been repeatedly reskinned by accounts that replaced her with over-sexualised AI-generated characters. One Facebook account published hundreds of short videos of a guitarist called "Mila Vasari" that had each gained thousands of views. BBC Verify found that at least three copied Lloyd's performances and used the exact same music, movements, and even facial expressions.