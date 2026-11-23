Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke has sharply criticized Nvidia’s board of directors, calling them “knuckleheads” for accepting co-founder Jensen Huang’s resignation earlier this month.
Speaking on a podcast on November 22, 2026, Lutke claimed the scandal surrounding Huang’s exit felt like a “meticulously orchestrated narrative” rather than a fair leadership decision.
A ‘snap decision’ in the face of scandal
Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports surfaced of extramarital affairs including one with a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of ties to Beijing.
Lutke argued that the board made a “snap decision” and committed a “generational blunder” by letting the 63-year-old visionary go.
Instead of forcing an exit, Lutke said directors should have placed Huang on administrative leave, warning that a “custodian” CEO risks turning the AI giant into a slow-moving legacy company.
Growing support vs stubborn board
Lutke has backed his words with action by co-signing an open letter urging Huang’s reinstatement. The public campaign, known as “Stand with Jensen,” has rapidly gathered over 200,000 signatures from tech allies, shareholders and employees.
Even US President Donald Trump recently voiced support, stating he would like to see Huang get a “second chance.”
What happens next for Nvidia?
Despite mounting pressure and strong quarterly revenues exceeding $116 billion, Nvidia’s board remains firm. Directors unanimously rejected reinstating Huang, appointing former CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while searching for a permanent replacement.
Meanwhile, Huang is scheduled to testify before congressional committees on December 1 regarding chip export controls and national security.