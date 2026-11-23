The US states of Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits Monday against Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging that its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) tool generated sexualized images of adults and children without their consent.
The two became the first US states to sue the company over Grok, although several other state attorneys general had previously launched investigations into similar allegations.
Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield accused SpaceX of failing to prevent the creation and distribution of non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.
The lawsuits allege that Grok's image and video generation tools allowed users to create realistic sexualized content from photos of real people without their knowledge or permission.
The attorneys general also accused the company of promoting Grok's ability to generate such content through features including its so-called "spicy mode," while assuring users that adequate safety measures were in place.
"When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it," Jones said in a statement, referring to the relevant tool, known as xAI.
According to a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate cited in Virginia's lawsuit, Grok generated and posted approximately 3 million sexualized images on X between Dec. 29, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2026.
The study estimated that around 23,000 of those images appeared to depict children.
Rayfield accused the company of knowingly developing the technology without adequate safeguards.