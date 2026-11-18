Prince William and Kate Middleton have wrapped up their three-day state visit to India with meaningful engagement.
The Prince and Princess of Wales commenced their tour with a first stop in Mumbai, where they attended several royal engagements and the annual 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony.
However, on the last day of their visit to India, William, 45, and Catherine, also 45, met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, before they returned to British soil.
A subtle tribute to India
On Wednesday, November 18th, Kate paid a subtle tribute to the host country in a suit by acclaimed Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, continuing her showcase of Indian designers throughout the trip.
The couple flew commercial on Air India for the approximately 850-mile journey from Mumbai to New Delhi after attending the 2026 star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony, where the mom of two took the stage after three years to present the honour to one of the finalists.
During the high-stakes meeting with Narendra Modi, the royal couple highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two countries.
For William, the meeting marked another step in his expanding diplomatic role as heir to the throne.
In recent years, the Prince of Wales has met with world leaders including President Donald Trump, as well as leaders in Brazil and South Africa during visits centred on his Earthshot Prize.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's historic visit to India
This state visit of Catherine was confirmed at the last minute as Her Royal Highness returned to the 2026 Earthshot Prize with Prince William nearly three years after her cancer diagnosis and treatment.
The meeting also came a decade after William and Kate’s first joint visit to India in 2016, when they toured the country and neighbouring Bhutan.
Kensington Palace also shared the exclusive image from the Prince and Princess of Wales' three-day visit to India, writing the caption, "Meeting Prime Minister @narendramodi in Delhi, India."
Before meeting the world leader, the future King and Queen made solo engagements at a maternity hospital in Mumbai and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, where the next heir to the British throne watched the performances from the local dancers.
The trip to India commenced on Monday, November 16th, 2026.