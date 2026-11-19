Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday for a mental competency hearing.
He was arrested in Florida and charged in California for one count of child sex abuse material possession after federal agents searched two Los Angeles-based storage units, which he had been renting since 2008.
Thomas Sr was released and was subjected to house arrest in a dementia care facility and electronic monitoring; however, he was detained on November 10 after cutting off the ankle monitor.
Investigation into Meghan's father began in late October after the Duchess' half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alerted the police after finding "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images in his father's Philippines' home.
The former lightning director was living in the Philippines but returned to the US earlier this years and had his leg amputated following a stroke.
Reacting to the reports of investigation, Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" over the accusations, admitting that she was initially made aware of the "troubling and disturbing" allegations in a letter sent by Met in 2019.
The Duchess, who moved to the UK with her family in late August, is slowly returning to normalcy amid her father's disturbing case.
Meghan, alongside Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were seen enjoying the Winter Wonderland in London on Thursday, November 19.
It has also been reported that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the royal family at Sandringham, rather they will celebrate the festivities in the UK with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, in their first holiday season in England in eight years.