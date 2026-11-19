Queen Camilla has welcomed the holiday season with quite a festive outfit, as she celebrates a major milestone with an adorable guest.
On Thursday, November 19, the official Instagram account of Royal Family shared a video of the Queen, dressed in a stunning red dress with a blue shawl around her shoulders, as she marked twenty years as President of the Brooke Charity.
In the video, Camilla was seen feeding a carrot to a pony as she exchanged laughs and a small talk with its caretaker.
"Teddy the Shetland visited The Queen at Clarence House to celebrate Her Majesty’s twenty years as President of @thebrookecharity, the international working animal charity," the caption of the social media post read.
"With a lifelong passion for horses, The Queen became the charity’s President in 2006 and has visited Brooke's work in India, Pakistan, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt - as well as hosting supporter events in the UK," added the caption, highlighting Camilla's efforts for animal welfare.
The internet reacts to Queen Camilla's sweet video
Reacting to the sweet exchange, netizens flooded the comment section of the post, praising Camilla, as one comment read, "Queen Camilla always looks stunning....such a lovely lady."
"Beautiful outfit on the Queen. Very festive!" read another comment.
"She has a heart for animals and a special love for horses—that is the magic of the cool Camilla, a queen for the people!!!"
Queen Camilla set for a fresh milestone
The exciting milestone came after it was confirmed that Camilla is set to attend her Royal Variety Performance as the Queen, as she was forced to skip the gala in 2024 due to illness.
It was reported that the performance is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday, November 20.
The annual charity gala holds a special place for King Charles, as it has supported the UK entertainment workers since 1912, with the King serving as the sole patron.