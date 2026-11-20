A judge has ruled that Thomas Markle Sr, Meghan Markle's estranged father, is mentally capable of facing trial over the child sex abuse material.
On Thursday, November 19, it was reported that Thomas Sr's defence lawyer said they would not contest the finding by Dr Amie Gerodimos.
The exam was ordered after his arrest at a senior care centre in Lakeland, Florida, on November 6.
During a 90-minute interview, Thomas Sr denied the allegations against him and blamed his son for his legal troubles, according to Dr Amie's 15-page report.
"Why I am here. What have I done?" she quoted him as saying. "I don't have any child porn. I have no pictures of naked kids."
Thomas Markle Sr's arrest
Meghan's father was arrested in Florida after federal agents discovered disturbing content from two storage units in the Los Angeles area, which had been rented by Thomas Sr for over two decades.
Thomas Sr is in custody while the case remains in federal court in Tampa. It will eventually shift to a similar court in southern California.
He was initially released but was detained again when authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor on November 10.
The 82-year-old had a stroke earlier this year, which forced him to leave the Philippines and moved to Florida, where he had his left leg amputated.
Investigation into Thomas Sr began after Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alerted authorities after finding child sexual abuse images at his father's former Philippines home.
Probe in the Philippines
Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Thomas Sr is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images.
The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine national police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Monday, police spokesperson Brig Gen Allen Rae Co said.
Reacting to the allegations, Meghan issued a statement, noting, "I am deeply distressed... my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
She also shared that she was made aware of the allegations in 2019, when the Met shared a letter accusing her father of disturbing behaviour.
Following the bombshell claims, Meghan said she hoped it could be understood why she had largely cut off contact from her father and did "not allow him to have contact with our children".