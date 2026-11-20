Prince Harry caught the spectators by surprise after making a solo appearance at one of London's most prestigious hotels.
On Thursday, November 19, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at The Savoy during an unexpected visit to the capital.
The viral videos showed the Prince, who returned to the UK with his family in late August walking through the hotel with his face not visible.
Sharing the video of the hotel, which was decorated for the festive season, a fan jokingly described seeing Prince Harry in the hotel as "another ordinary day in London".
Harry's latest appearance comes a day after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle took their children on a festive family outing to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.
The couple were spotted with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying the funfair on Wednesday, November 18.
The family-of-four was attending a VIP preview event alongside celebrities, ahead of its opening to the public on Thursday.
Harry was seen taking Archie on the bumper cars in the "Santa Land" area of the park, while Meghan hugged Lilibet as they watched through a fence.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans
It has been reported that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the royal family at Sandringham, but rather will celebrate the festivities in the UK with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, in their first holiday season in England in eight years.
A source previously told The Times that the couple would find Christmas with the royals "too awkward and too difficult", adding that they are not expecting an invitation.