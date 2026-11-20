The Danish Royal Family have confirmed their Christmas plans as they gear up to welcome the holiday season!
On Thursday, November 19, the royal palace issued a statement, which shared that King Frederik X and Queen Mary, with their four children and the monarch's mother, Queen Margrethe, will celebrate the festivities together at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus.
King Frederick and Queen Mary's eldest children return home
The celebration will be a time for the family reunion, as Princess Isabella is currently away from home to complete her military service, and Crown Prince Christian is also on military training and is away often.
Meanwhile, Fredrick and Mary's two youngest children, 15-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, are continuing their studies in Copenhagen.
"The Royal Family will attend Christmas Eve service in Aarhus Cathedral on December 24, and on December 25, the Royal Family will attend High Mass in Aarhus Cathedral," the notice read.
It continued, "The Royal Couple will reside at Marselisborg Palace from 23 December, and Queen Margrethe will stay at the palace from 21 to 30 December. During the period of royal residence, the Royal Life Guard will perform a daily changing of the guard at 12:00."
Moreover, it was also revealed that Prince Joachim, the younger brother of Frederik, will be spending Christmas with his wife, Princess Marie, and their children "at the Princes's family".
"On the last evening of the year, Thursday, December 31, HM the King will deliver his New Year's speech. This will take place from Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg at 6:00 PM."
A special venue for Christmas celebration
Marselisborg has been a traditional venue for the Danish royals to mark Christmas, with Queen Margrethe retreating to the abode every year following her accession in 1972.
However, following King Frederik's own accession in 2024, the royals have instead spent the festive season in Copenhagen, meaning this year marks the first time they have returned to Marselisborg since he took the throne.
Queen Margrethe's false death report
The news came days after a Danish news station raised alarms after publishing an incorrect article, claiming that the mother of King Frederik has passed away.
"Denmark has lost a queen. A person who, throughout her life, united regions and generations, and played a special role for the people of Funen," the article's subheading read on the website of TV2 Fyn.
Reacting to the blunder, the outlet's editor-in-chief, Thomas Funding, called it an "unfortunate mistake", explaining it had been published without being given the necessary editorial attention.
However, he clarified that it had not appeared on the website's homepage, meaning only 37 readers had accessed the content. An investigation is ongoing into how the error occurred.