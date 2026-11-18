King Frederik X has broken his silence after his mother, Queen Margrethe's fake death was reported.
On Wednesday, November 18th, the Danish Royal Family's Instagram account shared the new statement on behalf of His Majesty.
Today, the monarch received the President of the Republic of Lithuania, His Excellency Gitanas Nausėda, who is currently visiting a number of European capitals ahead of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"In his audience reception at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, His Majesty the King received on Wednesday the President of the Republic of Lithuania, His Excellency Gitanas Nausėda," he added.
King Frederik X breaks silence
The royal statement added, "The President is currently visiting several European capitals ahead of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union. The visit to Denmark is part of the trip."
"Earlier this year, at the end of January, the Royal Couple were on a state visit to Lithuania, where the Presidential Couple were hosts. The reception at Amalienborg was thus also a reunion for the King and the President," His Majesty captioned his post.
This update came after the Danish television station, TV2 Fyn, apologised after it published Queen Margrethe II's obituary despite her being alive in an "unfortunate mistake".
Thomas Funding, the editor-in-chief of TV2 Fyn, said the station was investigating the incident after an article with the subheading 'Denmark has lost a queen' was shared last Friday.
Queen Margrethe II's fake death news
It wasn't taken down until Monday, but Mr Funding clarified that the obituary hadn't appeared on the homepage and only 37 readers saw the post, Hello! reported.
The since-deleted article read, "Denmark has lost a queen. A person who, throughout her life, united regions and generations, and played a special role for the people of Funen."
Denmark's former queen, Margrethe, 86, has faced multiple health problems in recent years and was also forced to cancel an engagement 'due to the onset of a sore throat' yesterday.
Margrethe was scheduled to attend the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Arthritis Association at the National Opera House in Copenhagen.
According to an official statement from the palace, she is recovering at Fredensborg Palace and 'doing well under the circumstances'.
However, this month the former Queen Margrethe II undertook a solo royal engagement.