Selena Gomez seemingly skipped Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Palm Springs wedding to support the San Antonio Spurs Spurs.
On Saturday, November 21, the pop star was seen attending the Spurs vs Pelicans game, which saw Victor Wembanyama scoring 50 points and crediting Selena following the win.
The Spurs emerged victorious with 114-91 score on Saturday night, which saw the pop star cheering for the team.
Reacting to his milestone after the game, Wembanyama cheekily said, "Of course I had to show off for Selena, you know."
Wembanyama became the fourth player to ever net 50 or more points, 15 or more rebounds and five or more blocks in the same game.
He's also the second player to accomplish the feat more than once, preceded only by Wilt Chamberlain.
About Miley Cyrus nuptials
The Hannah Montana alum and Maxx Morado exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21.
Viral snaps from the ceremony showed that the wedding took place at a private residence and by a swimming pool, with Miley and Maxx standing under an arch decorated with white flowers.
Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, with whom Miley is close friends and a frequent collaborator, officiated the ceremony.