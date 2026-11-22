Britney Spears issued a surprise apology to her estranged family in a now-deleted Instagram post.
The pop star shared an emotional statement alongside a seemingly AI-generated snap of two cats enjoying tea in London.
Britney Spears issues apology to her family
"I'm so blessed to have such a beautiful family…I'm so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart…it's the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you," Britney penned in the caption.
She continued, "My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing."
"Thoughts on the past, I'm obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise…either way I'm sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I've never actually spoke to them face to face on it…it’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!"
Britney has kept a distance from her family over the past several years and has called out her relatives for their alleged problematic behaviour.
However, Britney's latest message comes just days after TMZ reported that her family is looking forward to having the Gimme More singer join them for Thanksgiving this year.
The report also alleged that Britney and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are back on "good terms" with one another.
Earlier this month, Britney slammed her sister in a shocking Instagram post and declared that she was going to "find a new family".
In the post, she also accused Jamie Lynn, 35, of prohibiting her from holding her 8-year-old daughter, Ivey, when she visited Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The post also called out her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, sons Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 20.
About Britney Spears' conservatorship
In February 2008, the pop star was placed in a conservatorship after facing a number of public mental health and personal crises.
Britney broke her silence before Judge Brenda Penny in July 2021 in front of a California court, calling her conservatorship "abusive".
Her father, Jamie Spears, was in charge of her conservatorship until that September.
The pop star’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.