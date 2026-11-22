Las Vegas Grand Prix was a star-studded affair with Hannah Waddingham, Gordon Ramsay, Terry Crews, BLACKPINK's Lisa and many others joining the drivers at F1 Lego Race.
On Saturday, November 21, Lisa joined Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Nevada, where the seven-time world champion gave the K-pop star cheeky driving advice.
Ferrari drivers' unexpected advice to Lisa
Taking over the role of track-side engineer for Lisa, as she prepared to compete in the F1 LEGO Celebrity Race, Lewis and Charles encourage the singer to go flat out instead of focusing on braking points or racing lines.
"But if anyone doesn't ever lift, if anyone comes in the way, don't let them come past," Lewis told Lisa teasingly, advising her to hold her position regardless of what happened around her.
"You need to turn but flat out," Charles chimed in.
Lewis also turned on his "dad-mode", as he pulled out his phone to take Lisa's pictures in the Lego car.
The internet reacts to the sweet F1 x K-pop interaction
Netizens flooded the comment section of the Instagram post, showing excitement about the sweet interaction.
"Lewis taking a photo like a proud dad," one fan penned in the comments.
Another comment read, "Lewis look like a proud Dad."
"Lewis using his phone like my father," a third user chimed in.
Lisa represented Ferrari in the event, which featured 11 celebrities driving LEGO F1 cars representing all 11 teams on the 2026 grid.
Celebrities represent different F1 teams in LEGO race
Each team ran one LEGO minicar, with the line-up including Gordon Ramsay, Ted Lasso actors Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt, actor Terry Crews, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.
Australian DJ Fisher, representing Red Bull, won the inaugural LEGO Celebrity Race. Chiles finished second for Haas, while Waddingham secured third place for Audi.
It was not the first time Lisa made her F1 paddock appearance.
One of her most notable appearances came at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024, where she waved the checkered flag to mark the end of the race. The Thai singer also attended F1 events in Miami and Las Vegas.