Prince William could strip his brother's title after taking over the British throne, according to a new report.
Despite Harry's return to the UK in late August with his family, the royal brothers remain on no-speaking terms, with no hopes for reconciliation in near-future.
A new book is set to claim that William is planning a major shakeup of the royal family, which would see Harry losing his "Prince" title.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the changes, which would take place once William is king, would also see Harry's children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, lose their royal titles and their 'HRH' prefixes.
In his forthcoming book, Tom Sykes claims the heir to the throne has started drawing up a "massive restructuring" of the monarchy.
Central to William's plans, it is claimed, is ensuring that royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness are more like 'job titles', rather than an automatic privilege of birth for senior members of the family.
It would mean that titles would be restricted to only apply to working royals who are undertaking duties on behalf of the Crown.