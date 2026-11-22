Miley Cyrus is married!
The Hannah Montana alum and Maxx Morado exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21.
Viral snaps from the ceremony showed that the wedding took place at a private residence and by a swimming pool, with Miley and Maxx standing under an arch decorated with white flowers.
Miley Cyrus' wedding details
The ceremony was attended by both of Miley's parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, who were present for the nuptials with their respective partners, Elizabeth Hurly and Dominic Purcell.
Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, with whom Miley is close friends and a frequent collaborator, officiated the ceremony.
On November 20, the pair hosted their rehearsal dinner with their loved ones.
Lily-Rose Purcell, the Flowers singer's stepsister, shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram Stories, including the event's menu.
Miley and Maxx got engaged last year and have been romantically linked since 2021.
Where did Maxx Morando propose?
While the pair have kept their romance low-key, the Liily drummer revealed to Wonderland Magazine in July that he popped the question last year during a trip to Kyoto, Japan.
Maxx told the magazine that it was difficult to keep his proposal plan "secret" because the two had discussed getting engaged before the trip.
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker had her suspicions and "was not trying to keep it a secret," so he "had to be really sneaky" to maintain an element of surprise.
Miley and Maxx have been romantically involved since December 2021. At the time, the two were photographed getting close backstage during Miley's NBC holiday special, "Miley's New Year’s Eve Party," in Miami.
They were also photographed together at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.
It was shared that the pair met during a "blind date".
Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple wed in December 2018 and separated in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.