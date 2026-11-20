Kate Middleton celebrated the 2026 Children's Day with heartfelt memories, which she collected from her three-day trip to India.
On Wednesday, November 18th, the Prince and Princess of Wales concluded their three-day state visit as part of their sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony.
However, on their last day in India, Catherine and William, both 45, made solo surprise visits to India's most notable organizations.
Prince William's solo visit in India
The next heir to the British throne toured Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, where he met big names in Bollywood, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and others.
While, the mom of three visited to a Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, as she stepped into her role of a patron to the royal charity foundation, Centre of Early Childhood.
Kate Middleton's solo trip to Hospital without Prince William
During her tour, Her Royal Highness personally met with the new mothers and listened to their journeys and how they are nourishing their kids.
Now, marking the 2026 Children's Day, on behalf of the future Queen, Kensington Palace shared a few glimpses of her visit, honouring the mothers and their newborn children.
Kate Middleton marks 2026 Children's Day
"Every child deserves the best possible start in life. On World Children's Day, sharing some special mother and baby portraits from Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai," the royal statement noted.
The message continued, explaining that "Babies, mothers and healthcare professionals are creating healthier futures from the very beginning."
Notably, the four images in the carousel featured four different mothers adoring their little ones, who had just started their lives.
Prince and Princess of Wales three-day trip to India
This message marked their first since the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to British soil, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
During the three days of their Indian visit, the royal couple attended several engagements to strengthen the relationship between the two states.
Prince William also marked his sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony alongside his wife, who returned to his environmental mission after nearly three years.