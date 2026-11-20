King Haakon VIII of Norway has celebrated a special event without his wife, Queen Mette-Marit!
On Friday, November 20th, the Norwegian Royal Family’s aides released exclusive images of His Majesty's new engagement in Norway.
The King attended the special evening on Thursday, November 19th, as he marked the Fountainhuset Asker's 10th anniversary.
"Fontenehusene are voluntary working communities for people who have or have had mental health challenges. The goal is to create belonging, structure in everyday life and opportunities for work and education," the royal message noted.
King Haakon VIII has been supporting nearly 20 fountain houses, who are helping the individuals in combatting with mental health challenges.
During the high-stakes meeting, members presented much of the anniversary program and shared their personal experiences with the King.
Member Angela Halvorsen spoke about the movement's origins in 1940s New York and noted that Fontenehuset Asker brings together people from 46 different countries under the core philosophy that "people need people".
King Haakon VIII speaks out after attack on stepson
His Majesty also delivered an iconic speech as he spoke with the press after the visit, praising the organisation, stating, "It was nice to take part in Fontenehuset's tenth anniversary. They do very important work, and they have a good environment where people can thrive."
However, the 53-year-old Norwegian monarch, who took over the throne after the demise of his father, King Harald V, in late August of this year, did not address the attack on his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby.
What happened with Marius Borg Høiby?
The 29-year-old was attacked on November 6th, when an intruder forced entry into his home on the Skaugum royal estate in Norway, and police arrested the suspect after Høiby pushed him outside.
Shortly after midnight, an unknown man banged and kicked at the door before forcing his way inside Marius Borg Høiby's residence on the Skaugum estate.
Marius pushed the intruder back out and called the police, who arrived quickly and detained the man.
Why did Marius Borg Høiby under house arrest?
Marius Borg Høiby is currently under court-ordered house arrest with electronic monitoring at the Norwegian royal family's Skaugum estate while appealing his conviction.
In June 2026, an Oslo court sentenced Høiby (son of Queen Mette-Marit) to four years in prison for offenses including two counts of rape and domestic abuse.
He appealed the verdict, keeping him on remand detention pending a retrial expected next year.