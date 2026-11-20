Queen Camilla has stepped into a key role as she hosted a special gathering at St. James's Palace.
On Friday, November 20th, Her Majesty welcomed celebrity readers of the winning entries of The Queen's Commonwealth Writing.
Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, who has returned to the United Kingdom from India, shared the video from inside the royal estate.
Welcoming her guests, the Queen was greeting each guest specially, but at one point she got visibly uncomfortable.
Geri Halliwell-Horner gave the 78-year-old consort an unexpected bear hug by the former Spice Girl.
In the shared video, King Charles's wife is seen visibly uncomfortable when Geri placed her hands around the royal's waist, but then the former singer appeared to surprise Camilla with a full hug.
An awkward meeting
Despite the awkwardness, Her Majesty asked her, "How are you?"
To which she replied, "I'm great. It's amazing. I'm back again. And I agree, the standards have gone up."
The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition (formerly the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition) is an international writing contest for young people aged 18 and under, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society.
Founded in 1883, it is the world's oldest international writing competition for schools.
Reached a record 53,840 submissions across 54 Commonwealth nations.
Queen Camilla serves as Vice-Patron
Queen Camilla has served as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since October 2018.
Began patronising The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (now The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition).
After the event, The Queen's Reading Room shared the special message, highlighting Camilla's efforts in raising awareness through reading.
The study, led by neuroscientists Professor Sam Wass and Dr Katie Daubney, used electrophysiological measures of brain activity, speech analysis and participant feedback to investigate the effects of reading aloud and discussing literature in groups.
For the unversed, the 2026 competition, rebranded by the Royal Commonwealth Society as The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition (QCWC), attracted a record 53,840 entries from young writers across 54 nations.
Entrants had to be aged 18 or under on April 30, 2026, and be a national or resident of a Commonwealth country.