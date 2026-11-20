Prince Harry has addressed Archie and Lilibet's cultural shift since he returned to the United Kingdom with Meghan Markle.
On Friday, November 20th, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the U.K. show This Morning, where he revealed how his children have gained confidence since they enrolled in a British school.
Harry discussed his and Meghan Markle's move back to the U.K. in late August with their two children, as well as the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham, England.
Commenting on how his children have adjusted to life in Britain, the 42-year-old British royal told the hosts, "They love being back! I say back, they never really."
"It's a big culture shift. The kids in school uniforms are a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice," Harry added.
Prince Harry on his kids, Archie and Lilibet's British accent
Harry was also asked if his children have British accents, to which he responded that he is "squeezing the accents" and their "friends at school are doing the same," adding that "Lili does a good impression of ‘Mummy."
Prince Harry's upcoming Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex was also joined by two veterans on the show as he discussed the upcoming Invictus Games, which are set to take place from July 10th to 17th, 2027.
This appearance came shortly after he and Meghan, 45, were seen on a family outing in London with their children.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted with Archie and Lilibet at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, November 18th.
It marked the first time that the family had been seen out and about together since their return to Britain.
While Prince Harry was spotted taking a ride with Archie on the bumper cars at the holiday fair, Meghan watched on with Lilibet.