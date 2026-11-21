Meghan Markle's former hairstylist, George Northwood, has spoken about the heartfelt conversations he shared with the Duchess of Sussex after her return to the UK.
The pair were spotted together at The Park in London in October, and the restaurant published an interview with the stylist on its website.
Meghan is a mother to two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Archie, 5, while George recently welcomed a 7-month-old boy named Elijah via surrogacy.
The stylists shared that he suggested a get-together to Meghan after her return, as he has not seen her in years and he picked up "parenting tips" amid his solo journey.
"I invited Meghan as she has just come back to the U.K. and, though we have stayed in touch via text, we hadn't had the chance to have a proper download yet," he said, referring to Meghan and Prince Harry's late August move back to Britain with their two children.
The family's return came six years after they moved to California.
"Since we last saw each other, she's had her second baby, and I've had my first," George shared.
He added, "Catching up was like old times, when we used to have dinner together when I accompanied her on royal tours around the world."
Meghan Markle invites George Northwood to her UK home
Elsewhere in the interview, the hairstylist brought up his son while talking about his recent visit to the Sussex family's UK home.
"I recently visited her, and we picked vegetables from her garden as it was about the same time that I’d started weaning my son Elijah,"he recalled.
"That felt like a special moment because we are both really into homegrown food, and she was excited about all the new flavours Elijah was going to be able to try from the garden."
"Lunch with Meghan — I call her M — was such a treat," he said, revealing his nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.
After Serge Normant styled Meghan's hair for her wedding ceremony in May 2018, Northwood was the stylist behind her updo for the couple’s nighttime wedding reception.
He also accompanied Meghan on several tours abroad during her time as a working royal.