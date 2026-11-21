Well, there's ONE thing King Charles and Prince Harry agree on!
After Charles, the Duke of Sussex has backed the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond.
During the Friday, November 20 episode of This Morning, Harry was asked to choose between the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises.
"James Bond, one hundred percent," said the Prince, who returned to the UK in late August with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 7.
Praising Pattinson's casting, Harry added, "I think it's a good idea. I can hardly wait to see it."
The Twilight star was announced as the next 007 on Monday, November 16, in a 26-second teaser shared on Amazon MGM's James Bond social media account.
Buckingham Palace reacts to James Bond casting
Following the announcement, the official Instagram account of the royal family re-shared the post on their Stories with the text, "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."
About the new 'James Bond'
The upcoming James Bond movie will be directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
It marks the latest in the long-running franchise of spy movies, which has previously starred Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and more.
King Charles connection to James Bond
Charles shares a surprise link to the MI6 agent, as author Charlie Higson wrote a special 007 spin-off story titled On His Majesty's Secret Service, released around King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, in which James Bond is sent to stop a plot against the King.
As Prince Charles, he also visited the set of No Time to Die at Pinewood Studios in 2019 and met with Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and the production team.