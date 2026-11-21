King Charles and Queen Camilla honoured a century-old tradition, as they attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.
On Friday, November 20, the pair were seen at the Royal Albert Hall, marking it the first edition of the event Camilla attended as the Queen, as she opted out in 2024 due to illness.
Royal Variety Performance 2026 details
The gala was hosted by Jason Manford, with the King and the Queen being treated to excerpts from The Greatest Showman.
James Blunt, Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, and Andrea Bocelli were among the performers for the night.
For the outing, Charles rocks a black tuxedo, while Camilla stunned in a gorgeous navy velvet dress with a matching cape.
She paired the Dior outfit with a sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings and bracelets.
The pieces were previously owned by the late Queen, who received them as a gift from her father, King George V.
Upon entering the venue, Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers from Oscar Tiley, 9.
The flowers had reportedly been hand-picked by residents of Brinsworth House, a care home for entertainment industry workers supported by the Royal Variety Charity.
Meanwhile, Charles was handed a programme of events by Nathaniel Clarke, 10.