After attending Monaco's National Day earlier this week, Prince Albert has shared plans to make key changes to rules of succession.
As per the surprising announcement, Albert is eyeing to break the 700-year Grimaldi tradition if he becomes unable to rule while their son is still underage.
Prince Albert to make changes in succession rules
The change in the rules will allow Princess Charlene to rule until their son, Prince Jacques, who turns 12 on December 10, turns 18 in 2032.
During his traditional National Day interview with Monaco-Matin, Prince Albert said, "It will be entrusted to my wife, Princess Charlene, who will be able to rely on a restructured Regency Council, over which she will preside."
The change will be official recorded soon, as the Prince said that the "new decree confirming the changes to the regency arrangement will be finalised at the end of the year."
Reassuring the residents, he added, "I will soon be 69, and Prince Jacques is still young. But rest assured, my intention is simply to anticipate the future calmly and transparently."
"The regency will be entrusted to my wife, Princess Charlene, who will be supported by a restructured Regency Council, which she will chair. I repeat, there is no urgency. It was simply time to undertake a comprehensive review of these arrangements."
What does the change mean for Princess Charlene?
Princess Charlene has led the Regency Council since 2022, but under those rules, power was shared among all the council's members.
The new arrangement gives Charlene full authority as sole regent, and the council would advise her.
Because the regency is governed by the Monégasque royal family's own rules rather than Monaco’s constitution, he can make the change himself, without a vote in parliament.