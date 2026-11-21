Despite his return to the United Kingdom after six years, Prince Harry continues to spend his upcoming holiday away from the Royal Family.
But the Duke of Sussex has revealed his Christmas plans with Meghan Markle and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
After Harry's holiday plans gained attention on the internet, King Charles III and Queen Camilla have seemingly broken their silence.
On Friday, November 20th, Their Majesties attended the 2026 Royal Variety Charity with a star-studded event in London.
Buckingham Palace shared the reel featuring the King and Queen serving looks as they marked the biggest entertaining night of the year.
His Majesty's office also shared a message on behalf of the monarch that reads, "A night to remember."
"Last night, the King and Queen attended the @RoyalVarietyPerformance. The show is the longest-running entertainment show and supports the Royal Variety Charity, which helps members of the entertainment industry in the UK who need help and assistance," the Royal Family's aides stated in the caption of their official Instagram account.
The message also highlighted that the show was featured a "special preview” performance of the Greatest Show from the upcoming West End musical, The Greatest Showman.
Notably, the royal gala was attended by Idina Menzel, The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, James Blunt and Andrea Bocelli.
This recorded show will premiere in December of this year, and will be previewed after Kate Middleton hosts the upcoming Carol service.
Princess Catherine's Carol service announcement removes Harry from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations?
The Princess of Wales will host her sixth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 11, 2026, as announced by Kensington Palace on November 13th.
However, after the confirmation of Her Royal Highness’s Christmas plans, it was reported that Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the Royal Family’s holiday event despite living in the same state.
Prince Harry breaks silence on royal snub with new statement
After days of another royal snub, the 42-year-old estranged member of the Royal Family appeared on The Morning Show, where he finally unveiled his Christmas plans.
Harry shared, "You know what, it will probably be my wife; my wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave that to them."
Revealing the Christmas menu, the Duke hinted, "Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo."
During the conversation, he also recounted the elaborate festive meals served during his childhood Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk.