Thomas Markle Sr, Meghan Markle's father, is facing fresh criticism after he was cleared for his trial by a psychiatrist.
The 82-year-old gave a 90-minute interview to determine if he was mentally fit to face trial over the child sex abuse material possession case.
Thomas Markle Sr arrest details
The exam was ordered after Thomas Sr was arrested in Florida on November 6, with the federal agents finding disturbing images in LA-based storage units that he had rented since 2008.
Initially, he was subjected to house arrest in a dementia facility and electronic monitoring; however, Thomas Sr was taken in days later after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.
During the 90-minute interview, Thomas Sr denied the allegations against him and blamed his son for his legal troubles, according to Dr Amie Gerodimos's 15-page report.
"Why I am here. What have I done?" she quoted him as saying. "I don't have any child porn. I have no pictures of naked kids."
Amie Gerodimos wrote, "It is my opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr Markle is competent to stand trial."
The assessment has since raised questions about Markle Sr.'s credibility as Gerodimos concluded that the Duchess' father was "exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution".
A source claimed, "The most damaging aspect of this assessment isn't simply that Thomas has been found competent to stand trial – the psychiatrist suggests that he may have been deliberately exaggerating his memory problems to avoid facing prosecution."
"That's an extraordinarily serious conclusion because it raises questions about whether his apparent confusion was genuine or part of an attempt to escape the legal process. If the court accepts that assessment, his lawyers could face a much more difficult battle over his credibility. But it's important to remember that a competency evaluation is not a determination of guilt.
"However, trolls are already branding him an unrepentant liar and other horrific things online. But they need to recognise he is still an elderly defendant who may genuinely be struggling to understand legal proceedings."
Investigation into Thomas Sr began after Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alerted authorities after finding child sexual abuse images at his father's former Philippines home.
Probe in the Philippines
Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Thomas Sr is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images.
The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine national police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Monday, police spokesperson Brig Gen Allen Rae Co said.
Reacting to the allegations, Meghan issued a statement, noting, "I am deeply distressed... my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
She also shared that she was made aware of the allegations in 2019, when the Met shared a letter accusing her father of disturbing behaviour.
Following the bombshell claims, Meghan said she hoped it could be understood why she had largely cut off contact from her father and did "not allow him to have contact with our children".