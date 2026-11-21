Kate Middleton was secretly working on a documentary about her cancer journey.
On Saturday, November 21st, days before the Princess of Wales is set to host the sixth Christmas service in December, Kensington Palace shared the first official look at the future Queen’s upcoming documentary, Heal.
The joint Instagram account of Catherine and William shared a teaser featuring Her Royal Highness, discussing her painful journey as she listened to the other's cancer stories.
"Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness," the Princess of Wales’s new message stated.
The statement further revealed that, "Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis."
"All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer. To support, visit www.royalmarsden.org/princessofwales," the Palace added.
Kate Middleton new documentary
Kate Middleton's new documentary, Heal, will premiere on NBC, BBC, and Peacock on November 29th, 2026.
This secret documentary became public after Kate Middleton travelled to India with Prince William for the first time since skipping the Earthshot Prize ceremonies in 2023.
When did Catherine announce her cancer diagnosis?
For the unversed, Prince William’s wife announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22nd, 2024, and later announced she was in remission in January 2025, and gradually returned to royal duties, which she had been skipping in the wake of her illness.
However, Kate Middleton has kept further details of her cancer under wraps.
Apart from being the mother of three, King Charles III was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, nearly a month after Her Royal Highness's health confession.