Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have kicked off wedding festivities as they arrive for rehearsal dinner.
On Saturday, November 21st, the couple, who secretly got engaged last year, were seen alongside the singer's family, as mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus joined them for the pre-wedding event.
TMZ released a new photo featuring Miley and Maxx wearing coordinated outfits while her assistant carried the outfits' covers.
The couple is heading to the venue while holding hands.
Apart from these photos, Miley's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared inside her rehearsal dinner on her Instagram Stories.
The 23-year-old daughter of Dominic Purcell, who is married to Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, released a photo of a plate of raspberry creme brulee and small cakes next to an espresso martini, all of which were laid out on a circular, candlelit table, with purple and pink flowers as centrepieces.
Another slide highlighted the rehearsal dinner's menu, which had "M+M" printed at the top, which seemingly is a nod to Miley and Maxx.
Her menu also included a main course of salad toss cress, filet and lobster, followed by a dessert of chocolate caramel layer cake, vanilla crème brûlée and raspberry sorbet.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando set to tie the knot on weekend
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first linked in December 2021, after they were seen holding hands backstage during the singer's NBC special, her New Year's Eve Party.
This update followed a report which earlier this week revealed that Miley and Maxx are set to walk down the aisle on the weekend, after years of dating.
Well, the two have yet to confirm their marriage.