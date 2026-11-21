Russell Brand is reportedly considering an appeal against his conviction after sacking his lawyers.
The disgraced comedian, who was sentenced to 10-and-a-half-year in prison over one count of rape and one three counts of sexual assault, has asked lawyers to consider if there are grounds for an appeal.
While the decision to make the appeal is still in the air, Brand has removed his barrister, Ian Winter KC, from his future proceedings.
Russell Brand's lawyer troubles
The lawyer sparked backlash after he said that the predator's rape attack was a "short, momentary failure", calling it a "failure to respect consent".
He also called out the journalist who helped exposed Brand's alleged crimes.
Outside the courtroom, Winter said to Rosamund Irwin, who began investigation against Brand in January 2019 for The Sunday Times, "I hope you are pleased with yourself."
When she responded, "I'm pleased justice has been done," Winter declared, "Well, it wasn't. You f***** it. Congratulations."
Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5 and sentenced on November 9.