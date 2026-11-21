Did Hailey Bieber just snub her longtime rival, Selena Gomez?
Ahead of her 30th milestone birthday, the Rhode Skin founder sparked new discussion after she picked Kim Kardashian's business brand, Skims, over the Only Murders in the Building star's Rare Beauty.
Earlier this week, Hailey attended a DealBook Summit, where she was asked to choose one of her favourite brands among the ones suggested by the host, Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Andrew asked her which company she would buy, with options including Rare Beauty, Fenty, Skims, and Kylie Cosmetics.
Before answering the question, Hailey took a brief pause before she replied, "Hard choice," before picking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Andrew later wished Justin Bieber's wife a very happy birthday, as she turned 30th on Sunday, November 22nd.
He also asked, "What that Hailey at 21 wishes she knew", to which the businesswoman added, "Oh man. If I could go back and speak to myself at 21, I would have just told myself to calm down because everything is gonna work out".
Hailey Bieber sparks new debate after picking Selena Gomez's
As her new interview made it to the Gram, fans divided over her reaction to Rare Beauty, with one commenting, "From the thousands of brands out there, Rare Beauty had to be mentioned as an example".
"She is gorgeous...She answered very well, as always," another added.
While a third bashed, "Why do we need advice from her?"
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's beef
For the unversed, the rumoured feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber is largely a fan-driven and media-fueled narrative rooted in Gomez's years-long, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber before he married Hailey in 2018.
Both women have repeatedly denied personal animosity or intentional shade, though online speculation and public commentary have persisted for years.
They even debunked the rift reports by posing together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in October 2022.
However, due to fans' theories, Hailey continued to receive suicidal advice in the wake of her alleged beef with Selena, which they never addressed.