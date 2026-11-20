Billie Eilish is set to headline the iconic venue for the first time!
The Blue hitmaker's headquarters has confirmed that the 10-time Grammy-winning musician has officially joined Bon Jovi, Muse and Raye as performers on the BST Hyde Park line-up.
On Friday, November 20th, the announcement revealed, as they stated, "We're so excited to announce that Billie Eilish will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 3 July."
"Full supporting lineup still to be announced! BST Hyde Park Presale: From 10 am Tuesday 24 November. Sign up now to get access via our website," the statement added.
The announcement comes just days after she was revealed as one of Glastonbury’s headline artists in 2027.
She first topped the festival bill in 2022, becoming the youngest solo act to ever do so.
How many artists have been confirmed for the 2027 Glastonbury festival?
She now joins Bon Jovi, Muse and RAYE as performers on the BST Hyde Park lineup for 2027, with more due to be announced in the coming weeks.
Speaking on the booking, Jim King, chief executive of AEG Presents U.K. and European Festival, said she’d long been sought after for the festival.
"Every event has their ‘list’ of a handful of artists you dream of seeing on its stage, and for BST Hyde Park, Billie Eilish has been at the top of that list for years," King said in a statement.
He added, "Whether it’s her commitment to community and sustainability or her incredible live performances, Billie continues to show what’s possible when artists lead from the front."
Billie Eilish's last performed where?
She last performed in the U.K. on her tour supporting her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, including six nights at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.
Billie Eilish earned a 2027 Grammy nomination for Best Music Film for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live (directed with James Cameron) at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.