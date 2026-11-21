Michael, the highest-grossing biopic ever made will not be submitted to BAFTA Film Awards.
According to sources, producer Graham King, Fuqua and various stakeholders made the decision to sit out of the 2027 BAFTA after consulting with Lionsgate.
The insiders cite "multiple factors" behind the decision but declined to provide details.
BAFTA voting system
Earlier this month, the organisation sent film voting members its Recommended Viewing Groups for the 2027 awards, which divides every entered film into 15 groups.
Each member is randomly assigned one. The British Academy encourages voters to watch as many entries as they can but asks those short on time to prioritise their assigned group and the films in their specialist craft category.
Michael was not included in any of the category.
BAFTA Awards voting timeline
BAFTA's Stage Two entry and deadline passed November 19. A draft list of entered films goes out to entrants and members November 26. The final list will be published on December 4, the same morning Round One voting opens to set the longlists.
Among the films that entered are The Odyssey, Artificial, Behemoth!, Project Hail Mary, Wuthering Heights and The Social Reckoning.
Moreover, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, are also in the list of contenders along with two music documentaries, Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert and Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger.
Graham King calls out BAFTA Awards
Previously, Graham did submit the music biopic Bohemian Rhapsody to BAFTA, which won Rami Malek the award for leading actor.
Follwing the controversial I, Swear incident last BAFTA, which saw Tourette's syndrome campaigner John Davidson involuntarily shouting the N-word while Sinners actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, Graham criticised the organisation.
"For years, BAFTA and the BBC have repeatedly displayed cultural insensitivity and tone deafness," Graham said at the time in a statement posted to the GK Films' Instagram account.
"Their inability to take accountability for their actions or inactions is reckless and unacceptable."