Hailey Bieber has made a chilling confession about her intense feud with Selena Gomez.
The Rhode Skin founder said she had received murder threats from the influential person, whom she did not name during her new appearance.
Ahead of her 30th birthday, Hailey attended a panel at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 18th, where she talked about the intense media scrutiny.
Hailey confessed that she thought "it would be better if [she] wasn’t here anymore" at the height of her feud with Selena, who dated Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, for nearly a decade.
"I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were yelling at me in the street," the mom of one added.
She continued bashing the online haters, saying, "People were putting tip jars up in Starbucks of me versus this person."
The model recalled, referring to Selena, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, for nearly a decade.
"I had never experienced anything like that before. So the way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn’t here anymore," she continued.
She further noted, "Because that’s how intense I felt other people’s feelings were towards me at the time."
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's feud
This chilling confession came years after Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez had long been pitted against each other, having both been romantically involved with Justin.
Selena and the Yummy hitmaker started dating in 2010 and went through several breakups and makeups, with Justin dating Hailey during some of their off periods.
However, the actress and Justin’s will-they-won't-they romance was over for good once the latter proposed to Hailey in 2018, just a few months after splitting from the Only Murders in the Building star.
In 2022, the two women appeared to squash the beef by posing for a photo together in October of that year.