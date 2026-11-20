Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader are going stronger than ever!
The Saturday Night Live star was spotted with his new lady love on Thursday, November 19th at an AMC movie theatre in New York City's East Village.
New cosy date
Initially, the celebrity gossip outlet, Deuxmoi, shared a few snaps of Pete and Sarah inside the theatre, as the comedian was covering his face with a mask and a hoodie's cap.
While the television personality was grabbing a coffee, she was all casual, wearing a blue hoodie with black trousers.
After the images, the outlet released another steamy photo of the two, sharing a sweet hug behind the theatre’s street.
The viral snap reads, "I knew it was them!! Saw them last week having pizza, making out in Williamsburg. Were all over each other."
Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader's romance timeline
This appearance of the couple marked their second since they initially sparked romance rumours after being spotted together in Brooklyn on August 3rd, 2026.
Although sources maintained to multiple media outlets at the time that they were just friends, these latest sightings suggest there may be more to their relationship.
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson's divorce
Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Elsie Hewitt, with whom he parted ways in May of this year; they had been together since early 2025 and share a daughter, Scottie Rose, born on December 12th, 2025.
Reports pointed to tension over Pete's heavy work and travel schedule versus Elsie's wanting more day-to-day support at home.
After initial friction right after the breakup, Pete and Elsie issued a joint statement in July 2026 confirming a cooperative co-parenting arrangement focused on Scottie.
Pete Davidson's new advertisement with Alix Earle
Apart from his love life, Pete Davidson also grabbed headlines after he recently starred in a dating advertisement with Alix Earle.
During the new commercial, the social media influencer made a playful reference to her rumoured romance with Tom Brady.
She said in the ad, "The dating thing just isn't working. You can't find a good guy anywhere these days," which sparked buzz.
As one of her friends suggested that she should "try something old", Alix responds, saying, "I did. He was almost my dad's age."