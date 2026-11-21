E.J. Carroll, The Deuce and Law & Order star and Grand Theft Auto V voice actor, has passed away at the age of 66.
Confirming the heartbreaking news, his rep Jon Mason shared that the Boardwalk Empire actor died on November 19 while en route to a voice-over booking.
E.J. Carroll's cause of death
While it was shared that Carroll passed away suddenly, no cause of death was shared in the initial announcement.
E.J. Carroll's headline-making career
Born in May 1960, Carroll's decades-long career included a number of television, short films, and video game gigs.
His first screen credit was playing a cop in a 1998 episode of NBC's Law & Order, and he would appear as other characters in three other episodes through 2004.
He also had roles in two early-2000s episodes of its juggernaut spinoff Law & Order: SVU and two more in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
His most recognisable job came in 2017, when he landed a role in HBO's The Deuce as Fat Mooney, who ran a New York City sex shop owned by Frankie Martino (James Franco).
Carroll also voiced a character in the blockbuster 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto and played Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Tribute Show, a concert version of The Rocky Horror Show that played one night only in 2007 as a benefit for cancer charities Acting for a Cure/Komen for the Cure.
E.J. Carroll's more recent work
Most recently, Carroll filmed a role in A Delicate Arrangement, the upcoming film written and produced by Jayce Bartok and directed by Nick Sandow.
It stars Carla Gugino as Vivien Leigh in the true story of a two-time Oscar-winning actress' relationship with a Philadelphia florist (Matthew Modine). The project is currently in post-production.