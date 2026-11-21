Jennifer Lopez has revealed a surprising truth about her recently released film.
After finalising her painful divorce from Ben Affleck, the Unstoppable actress, who starred in a musical film last year, failed to perform well at the box office.
Now, a year after its release, Lopez, 57, revealed that the Kiss of the Spider Woman's marketing budget played a role in its flop.
During her latest interview with the New York Times' Popcast podcast, the Office Romance alum shared her disappointment, suggesting she would have liked a bigger marketing budget for the 2025 release.
How much The Kiss of the Spider Woman cost at box office?
For the unversed, The Kiss of the Spider Woman reportedly cost Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment $30 million and grossed $1.8 million at the box office.
Meanwhile, promoting her upcoming The JLO Show, the mom of two said that the movie was expected to earn a modest $2 million at the box office during its opening weekend.
However, the film earned less than $1.8 million worldwide. Jennifer Lopez reacted to the unpleasant profit, saying, "I think people have this idea, like, I’m getting a thousand offers all the time."
Jennifer Lopez's new movie
The Selena actress recently starred in a new Netflix movie, Office Romance, alongside Brett Goldstein, with whom she also sparked romance rumours.
Notably, Kiss of the Spider Woman was directed by Bill Condon and produced by Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, and Greg Yolen.
The film was released on October 10th, and during its New York City premiere, Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, nearly ten months after finalizing their divorce in early 2025.