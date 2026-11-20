Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's marriage will take place sooner than fans expected!
The couple, who sparked secret engagement rumours in late 2025, is finally set to walk down the aisle after nearly five years.
Now, on Thursday, November 19th, an insider close to Cyrus and Morando took the internet by storm after making a revelation about their wedding plans.
The two are reportedly set to exchange vows this coming weekend in Southern California.
However, how many celebrities are invited to the ceremony and when exactly it will happen remain under wraps.
Miley Cyrus's marriage plans after Grammy nominations
This marriage update of Miley Cyrus came after she recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary deceased musician, Dolly Parton, who passed away in August of this year.
Shortly after scoring the 2027 Grammy nominations, the Flowers hitmaker took to her Instagram account to share how privileged she felt after being nominated alongside the late pop star, whose depth in the music industry is something that "makes the world a happier place."
"To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honour her enormous heart. This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, a cause close to her heart," she added.
Miley Cyrus's song, Flower, is about her painful past with Liam Hemsworth?
Miley made a huge comeback in the music scene with her hit single, Flowers, which she released on January 13th, 2023, the same day her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, marked his 33rd birthday.
The song, which also earned a Grammy, is about self-love and finding independence after a relationship ends, and she launched the song shortly after her divorce from her ex-partner.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's engagement rumours
Now, after years of heartbreak, Miley Cyrus has finally moved on from her painful past, taking her romance with Maxx Morando to the next level with marriage plans, which have yet to be confirmed by her camp.
The couple was also feulled engagement specualtions when the singer received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on May 22nd, of this year.
During the high-profile event, Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, reportedly let slip a reference to bringing "the husband," sparking extra attention around the couple.